Video: 48 people killed, 500 houses destroyed in Katsina flood
Video: 48 people killed, 500 houses destroyed in Katsina flood

Video: 48 people killed, 500 houses destroyed in Katsina flood

Image result for Video: 48 people killed, 500 houses destroyed in Katsina floodResidents of Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina are still trying to come to terms with the huge damage done to their communities by the rainstorm that killed 48 people, 500 houses and property worth millions of naira were destroyed as a result of Monday’s storm.

TVC News Katsina Correspondent, Awwal Ibrahim reports that it is an unforgettable occurrence in the history of Jibia local government.

The rain was reported to have started quietly late night Sunday and after gradually gathering momentum, did not stop until about 4am on Monday.

Governor Aminu Bello Masari’s emotions got the better of him when he visited the areas affected by the resultant flood.

He said leadership at all levels have the responsibility to do all that they can to ameliorate the hardship being faced by the victims.

Image result for Video: 48 people killed, 500 houses destroyed in Katsina floodThe Katsina state government has provided 13 truckloads of relief materials for immediate distribution to the Victims.

Local Government Officials said some of the dead corpses were recovered in some locations within the neighbouring Niger Republic.

Properties worth millions of naira including food stuffs like we’re also not spared by the floods.  The incident has nothing to do with the overflowing from the Jibia Dam as earlier stated by some some Officials.

Officials of the State Emergency Management Agency are working hard towards providing succour to the Victims.

