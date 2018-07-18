Video: Ocean Surge: Ondo cries out, seeks FG’s aid

The people of Aiyetoro, a coastal community in Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State, are still devastated by incursion of the Atlantic Ocean, which destroyed more than a hundred houses. A delegation from the State Government has visited the community, but the people.

TVC News Correspondent, Ayodeji Moradeyo, reports that last Saturday was a black day for residents of Aiyetoro community in Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State as many houses and other property were submerged, following incursion of the Atlantic Ocean into the community.

The ocean had breached its shoreline, claiming about 500 meters of the community’s land, with many houses destroyed.

Worried by this disaster, the State Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi and Secretary to the State Government, Ifedayo Abegunde led a delegation to the community.

Ajayi laments the loss of houses and property to the disaster, describing it as unfortunate. He said the job of controlling the ocean surge is beyond the State Government.

The State Government and people of Aiyetoro want the Federal Government to take the issue seriously, before it gets out of hand.

Share this: Tweet



