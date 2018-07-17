W/Cup: Ahmed Musa’s goal shortlisted amongst best 18 goals

The world football body, FIFA, haSuper Eagles winger, Ahmed Musa, is in contention for the ‘best goal’ of the World Cup finals Russia 2018.

FIFA launched a poll on monday 16th of July to pick the best of the 169 goals scored at the Russia 2018 World Cup and Ahmed Musa’s second goal against Iceland at Volgograd has been shortlisted among the tournament’s best 18 goals.

Musa’s shortlisted goal is contesting with 17 others scored by notable players like Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Germany’s Toni Kroos among others.

Votings can be done on the FIFA website, voting closes on the 23rd of July 2018.

