W/Cup: NFF expected too much from an average Super Eagles – Fanny Amun

Image result for Former General Secretary of the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, and Coach of the 1993 FIFA Under-17 World Cup winning Coach, Fanny Amun, has blamed the NFF for the Super Eagles poor performance at the just concluded World Cup in Russia.Former General Secretary of the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, and Coach of the 1993 FIFA Under-17 World Cup winning Coach, Fanny Amun, has blamed the NFF for the Super Eagles poor performance at the just concluded World Cup in Russia.

The Eagles failed to qualify for the knock-out phase of the World Cup after losing two matches, winning one in the group stage and securing only three points.

Argentina denied Nigeria of qualification after a 2-1 defeat in the final group game.

Speaking on TVC News Breakfast Show, Coach Amun said the NFF led by Amaju Pinnick created the pressure of too much expectation for a Super Eagles team that was not good enough.

