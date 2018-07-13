Home Health WAHO advocates research to reduce maternal, child deaths
WAHO advocates research to reduce maternal, child deaths
WAHO advocates research to reduce maternal, child deaths

Image result for WAHO advocates research to reduce maternal, child deathsThe West African Health Organization (WAHO) said the improvement of research and policies can help greatly in the reduction of maternal and child deaths.

This formed the crux of a 3-day stakeholders meeting,which held in Abuja on Thursday on Nigerian research for maternal newborn and child health.

Participants from Research institutions in Bauchi, Edo and Oyo along side staff of WAHO and the ministry of health at the workshop seek to tackle issues that continue to plague the decrease in maternal and newborn deaths within the west African region.

