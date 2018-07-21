Home News We did not attack Senator Dino Melaye – Police
Image result for We did not attack Senator Dino Melaye - PoliceKogi State Police Command has denied allegations that its officers attacked the convoy of the lawmaker representing Kogi West, Senator Dino Melaye.

Commissioner of Police in the state, Ali Janga, noted that while the allegations were untrue, the police opened fire in defence of a purported shooting by some individuals in the lawmaker’s convoy..

Janga also faulted the reports that two police personnel died in the process, saying only one officer sustained a fatal injury and is being treated at the Federal Medical Centre, Lokoja.

Melaye had accused the police of shooting at his convoy on Thursday, on his way to inaugurate a project in his constituency in Kogi.

