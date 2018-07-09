We need more Adamu Ciromas to rescue Nigeria – Dickson

Tributes have continued to pour in memory of Adamu Ciroma, a foremost Nigerian politician who died last Thursday. Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson was the latest dignitary to offer his condolences to the family of the late elder statesman in Abuja.

A patriot, distinguished bureaucrat, elder statesman, frontline journalist and astute politician whose contributions to deepening democracy and national development will be long remembered and celebrated. These and many more were the words used to describe the Late Adamu Ciroma.

Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson while paying his condolences to the family, said the country needs more of men like him to rescue it from the present challenges.

The Governor also prayed God to grant Ciroma eternal repose for his soul as well as grant his family the fortitude to bear the loss.

Mallam Adamu Ciroma died in Abuja at the age of 84.

