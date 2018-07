Some widows who were affected by the Boko Haram insurgency have praised a non-governmental organisation for supporting them during their trying periods.

They made this known in Abeokuta during the 2018 end of session programme organised by the Stephens Centre Children home.

On his part, the promoter of the organisation, Issac Newton-Wusu, assured Nigerians that the centre will continue to help the needy in the society.

Share this: Tweet