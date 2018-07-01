Home Entertainment Wizkid booked up for the next 3 years
Wizkid booked up for the next 3 years
Entertainment
Music
0

Wizkid booked up for the next 3 years

0
0
now viewing

Wizkid booked up for the next 3 years

now playing

Simi, Wizkid, Tiwa Savage others win big at AFRIMA 2017

now playing

Wizkid makes history, enters Guinness Book of World Records 2018

now playing

Wizkid "Sounds From The Other Side" mixtape out

now playing

Wizkid, Yemi Alade named Africa’s best

now playing

Wizkid wins big at MTV Europe Music Awards

Nigerian pop singer and songwriter Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, has been booked for shows for the next three years.

The ‘Soco’ crooner made the announcement on his Twitter handle @wizkidayo, where he wrote, “booked for three years”.

Wizkid has released several hit tracks this year including ‘Soco’, ‘Fake Love’, ‘Manya’ and ‘Nowo’.

‘Soco’, in which he featured Ceeza Mili, Spotless and Terri, is a fast-paced Afro-beat tune that has grown to become the most favourite song for the ‘Shaku Shaku’ dance.

In February 2014, Wizkid became the first ever Nigerian musician to have over 1 million followers on Twitter.

He went on to become the first Afro-beat artiste to appear in the 2018 Guinness World Records, for his contribution to Drake’s hit song ‘One Dance’.

The 27-year- old recently sold out the O2 hall in London; and is set to release a much anticipated album later in 2018.

He started recording music at age 11 and managed to release a collaborative album with the Glorious Five,

Related Posts

Simi, Wizkid, Tiwa Savage others win big at AFRIMA 2017

TVCN 0

Wizkid makes history, enters Guinness Book of World Records 2018

TVCN 0

Wizkid “Sounds From The Other Side” mixtape out

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies