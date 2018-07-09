Home Football World Cup ref gets life ban for bribery
World Cup ref gets life ban for bribery
Football
International
Sports
World News
0

World Cup ref gets life ban for bribery

0
0
now viewing

World Cup ref gets life ban for bribery

now playing

Alleged anti-labour practice: NLC pickets MTN offices in Kwara, Kano

now playing

South Africa releases Zuma's son on bail after corruption charges

now playing

Herdsmen attacks: We have evidence politicians are behind the killings - Presidency

now playing

Ex-Ondo deputy governor's daughter found dead in Akure

now playing

Again, another Nigerian allegedly killed in South Africa

A Kenyan linesman who had been due to officiate at the World Cup in Russia has been handed a life ban after being caught in a bribery sting.

Marwa Range was filmed received a $600 bribe during the African Nations Championship in Morocco in January and is one of 22 referees sanctioned by the Confederation of African Football in an unprecedented clean up, announced at the weekend.

Rage, who was a reserve at the 2014 finals in Brazil, had earlier been removed from the list of match officials due to officiate in Russia.

The life ban was handed out by CAF’s disciplinary board who also banned 10 other referees for between two to 10 years for similar offences.

A further 11 have been suspended pending an appearance in front of the board next month.

African football has long been plagued by allegations of bribery but never before has CAF banned such a large number of officials.

Related Posts

Alleged anti-labour practice: NLC pickets MTN offices in Kwara, Kano

TVCN 0

South Africa releases Zuma’s son on bail after corruption charges

TVCN 0

Herdsmen attacks: We have evidence politicians are behind the killings – Presidency

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies