Zamfara state police command say a manhunt has been ordered for the bandits who attacked villages in the state.

Not less than 30 people were reportedly killed in the renewed attacks by bandits in Zamfara state on Tuesday.

Though the spokesman of the state police command, Muhammad Shehu, confirmed the attack, he pegged the casualty figure at three.

Shehu said the victims were killed in Sakkida and Gyadde villages, while further attacks were repelled by the force when it got a distress call.

