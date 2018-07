Voting is currently ongoing across Zimbabwe in the first election since the removal of former president, Robert Mugabe.

Voters started queuing before sunrise in a poll they hope will rid the country of its global outcast status and spark a recovery in its failed economy.

The election will see 75-year-old President, Emmerson Mnangagwa, face 40-year-old Nelson Chamisa, who is vying to become Zimbabwe’s youngest head of state.

