Zimbabweans ready to vote in first post Mugabe election
Zimbabweans ready to vote in first post Mugabe election

Zimbabweans ready to vote in first post Mugabe election

National progress is possible after Mugabe - Zimbabwean youths

Zimbabwe public workers reject higher government salary offer

Zimbabwe woman goes ahead with wedding despite croc attack on her arm

Zimbabwean lawmakers call for abortion reform

Zimbabweans pay tribute to late opposition leader, Morgan Tsvangirai

Image result for Zimbabweans ready to vote in first post Mugabe electionZimbabweans are eagerly awaiting the opportunity to cast their ballots on Monday in the first election to be held in the country since last year’s resignation of long-term leader Robert Mugabe.

The poll pits the ruling Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front under Emmerson Mnangagwa against at least fifty other parties.

Although the main challenge is expected to come from an alliance led by Nelson Chamisa’s Movement for Democratic Change.

Both men have been campaigning hard across the length and breadth of the country and will hold their final rallies in the capital, Harare.

