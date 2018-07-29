Zimbabweans ready to vote in first post Mugabe election

Zimbabweans are eagerly awaiting the opportunity to cast their ballots on Monday in the first election to be held in the country since last year’s resignation of long-term leader Robert Mugabe.

The poll pits the ruling Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front under Emmerson Mnangagwa against at least fifty other parties.

Although the main challenge is expected to come from an alliance led by Nelson Chamisa’s Movement for Democratic Change.

Both men have been campaigning hard across the length and breadth of the country and will hold their final rallies in the capital, Harare.

