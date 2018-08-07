1,200 students visit Bayelsa’s first aviation project

The Bayelsa International Passenger and Cargo Airport is billed for completion at the end of this month, but the project has already become a tourist attraction of some sort as 1,200 students from ten model schools visited the historic multi-billion naira project.

To these visitors, the first airport will change the infrastructural landscape and boost the economy of the state.

Ovieteme George reports that 1,200 senior secondary school three students from ten model schools in Bayelsa State took time off their busy academic schedule to pay a visit to the Bayelsa International passenger And cargo airport.

Commissioner for Education Jonathan Obuebite who briefed the students before they visited the Fire bay, and the run-way, advised them to remain focused in their education so as to become good ambassadors of the state in the nearest future.

Work at the site intensifies as the contractors strive to meet you there end if August deadline set for them by the State Government, but the students have much story to tell when they return to their various schools.

