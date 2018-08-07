Home News 1,200 students visit Bayelsa’s first aviation project
1,200 students visit Bayelsa’s first aviation project
News
Nigeria
0

1,200 students visit Bayelsa’s first aviation project

0
0
now viewing

1,200 students visit Bayelsa’s first aviation project

Jambojet-TVCNews
now playing

Uganda : Jambojet to buy four aeroplanes for new expansion

now playing

President Buhari says FG will improve aviation infrastructure

Ghana_International_Airlines_Boeing_tvcnews
now playing

African airlines to embrace e-commerce to boost operations

Agbaje-Opeyemi2-TVCNews
now playing

Nigeria requires $50bn investment to boost aviation sector - Expert

Ghana_International_Airlines_Boeing_tvcnews
now playing

Foreign airlines stop servicing local routes in Ghana

The Bayelsa International Passenger and Cargo Airport is billed for completion at the end of this month, but the project has already become a tourist attraction of some sort as 1,200 students from ten model schools visited the historic multi-billion naira project.

To these visitors,  the first airport will change the infrastructural landscape and boost the economy of the state.

Ovieteme George reports that 1,200 senior secondary school three students from ten model schools in Bayelsa State took time off their busy academic schedule to pay a visit to the Bayelsa International passenger And cargo airport.

Commissioner for Education Jonathan Obuebite who briefed the students before they visited the Fire bay, and the run-way, advised them to remain focused in their education so as to become good ambassadors of the state in the nearest future.

Work at the site intensifies as the contractors strive to meet you there end if August deadline set for them by the State Government, but the students have much story to tell when they return to their various schools.

Related Posts
Jambojet-TVCNews

Uganda : Jambojet to buy four aeroplanes for new expansion

TVCN 0

President Buhari says FG will improve aviation infrastructure

TVCN 0
Ghana_International_Airlines_Boeing_tvcnews

African airlines to embrace e-commerce to boost operations

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies