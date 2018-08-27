2010 Sokoto flood victims protest non-completion of resettlement houses

Victims of the 2010 flood disaster in Goronyo local government area of Sokoto state have called for an investigation into the failure to complete 400 houses meant for their resettlement. Spokesperson of the affected communities, Muhammad Madawaki, said four affected persons were initially presented with keys to houses during the commissioning ceremony of the buildings in 2015, but the keys were taken back.

TVC News Suleiman Nasir reports that the immediate past administration in Sokoto state had risen to the aid of people rendered homeless by a flood disaster in Goronyo local government area in 2010, pledging to resettle them by constructing 400 houses. Sadly, it’s been eight years and the project has yet to be completed and these protesters are demanding an investigation into why the construction of 400 houses meant for their resettlement is still ongoing.

The placard carrying protesters disclose that about 280 of the houses have so far been completed, while 100 are at lintel level and 120 are at foundation stage.

The protesters also claim that the full contract sum has allegedly been paid to the contractor and demand that the contractor be ordered back to site to complete the buildings so that affected persons can be resettled.

Chairman of the All Progressives Congress in Goronyo local government area, Kabiru Sarkin Fulani led another group of protesters absolving the immediate past administration of any wrongdoing, saying government is a continuum and the present administration in Sokoto state should be blamed for non-completion of the houses.

In September 2010, flood waters destroyed villages in Gada, Silame and Goronyo local governments areas of Sokoto state.

It attracted the attention of national and international communities that made donations and provided relief materials to assist victims of the natural disaster.

