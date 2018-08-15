2019: Dankwambo pledges to transform Nigeria if elected

Gombe state governor and one of the Presidential aspirants under the platform of Peoples Democratic Party, Ibraheem Dankwambo has said that what matters to him is the improvement in the lives of Nigerians and the general wellbeing of the country.

He made this known after his meeting with the executive of the PDP in Ogun state and his closed door meeting with former President Olusegun Obasanjo at his Presidential library.

He explained that he worked as Accountant-General under President Obasanjo and that was part of his reason for visiting the former President.

Share this: Tweet



