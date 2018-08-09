2019 Election: INEC will not be constrained – National Assembly

The National Assembly says Nigeria’s election management body,INEC, will not be constrained in the conduct of the 2019 general election.

Senate President and Speaker Yakubu Dogara gave this assurance at a meeting with INEC boss Mahmoud Yakubu.

Both legislative leaders however disagreed with the Executive, that the Commission’s budget estimates for the election, should be treated as an emergency.

The INEC chairman on his part, expressed delight at parliament’s commitment to raising the standard of the nation’s electoral process.

