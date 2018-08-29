Home News 2019: Kwankwaso announces new venue for presidential declaration
2019: Kwankwaso announces new venue for presidential declaration
2019: Kwankwaso announces new venue for presidential declaration

2019: Kwankwaso announces new venue for presidential declaration

Image result for FG bars Kwankwaso from using Eagle Square

Former Kano State Governor and a serving senator, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has announced a new venue for his formal presidential declaration, after he was denied the use of the Eagle Square in Abuja.

Kwankwaso’s spokesperson, Binta Sipikin, has confirmed that the ceremony will now hold at Chida Hotel in Utako, Abuja.

The Kwankwaso Campaign Organisation, in a statement  on Tuesday, expressed disappointment that Federal Capital Territory Administration(FCTA) suddenly turned down the request earlier approved “for some flimsy reasons”

It said: “In a letter dated August 27th, 2018 and signed by Usman Mukhtar Raji for the Facility Manager and received on August 28th, 2018 barely 24 hours to the scheduled declaration, the Abuja International Conference and Eagle Square, managed by the Integrated Facility Management Services Ltd has reversed itself in respect of approval granted the organizers of the declaration of Senator Kwankwaso.

“We at the Kwankwaso Campaign Organisation sees the development as a handiwork of the government in power who will not see anything good in growing our fledgling democracy as no level playing field has been created to allow for viable opposition in the country.

“Even at that, earlier Tuesday morning the Abuja International Conference and Eagle Square, managed by the Integrated Facility Management Services Ltd refused us access to inspect the premises demanding us to present a police permit, when actual approval for the use of the Eagle Square has been sought and paid for more than one week to the said declaration,” the statement read.

The Campaign Organisation see the development as the handiwork of the government in power who will not see anything good in growing democracy as no level playing field has been created to allow for viable opposition in the country.

The organisation said this development will not dampen their morale in going ahead with the declaration

