2019: Kwankwaso seeks support of PDP Anambra delegates

People’s Democratic Party presidential aspirant, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso said Nigeria needs a vibrant leader with proven integrity to rescue the nation’s economy.He was in Awka, Anambra state to solicit the support of delegates to his party’s national convention and promised to provide purposeful leadership that will transform Nigeria in the shortest time.

Correspondent Bamidele Ajayi reports that hundreds of Kwankwasiya-movement supporters thronged the Anambra State capital city of Awka, chanting solidarity songs to welcome Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

Dressed in their signature red-and-white clothes and caps, they moved from Amansea town, which borders Enugu State to Awka, with their message of economic renewal. Kwankwaso appealed to the PDP Executive Committee in Anambra to vote a competent candidate in the coming PDP national convention.

The party chieftains in the state on their part said the PDP needs a presidential candidate that will command the collective respect of Nigerians.

As a parting shot, Kwankwaso praised the contributions Igbos in nation-building, and restated his stand that the people need a leader that will come up with robust policies to boost Nigeria’s economy.

Share this: Tweet



