2019: NASS Committees to decide source of INEC budget funding
2019: NASS Committees to decide source of INEC budget funding

Image result for NASS Joint Committee to determine how INEC will fund 2019 pollsThe Joint Committee of the Senate and House of Representatives on Electoral Matters is to determine how the INEC will fund its budget for the 2019 general election.

This was the consensus among the legislators at the end of a closed door meeting with the Budget and National Planning Minister, Udo Udoma and INEC Chairman, Yakubu Mahmood.

The lawmakers had invited both government officials for clarifications of grey areas in the budget proposal submitted by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The parliamentarians say they are ready to fast-track work on the document, and will not play politics with the questions and enquiries being made.

Presidential Aide, Ita Enang, also appeared before the committee with an appeal for the consideration and passage of the budgets of all security agencies that will be part of the 2019 election.

