2019: Stop declaring at party secretariat, Adamawa APC tells aspirants

Adamawa State chapter of the All Progressives Congress has read riot act to members ahead party primaries, banning some aspirants from declaring intentions at the state party secretariat.

In a statement by its organising secretary, Hon Ahmed Lawal, for the State Working Committee, APC directed National Assembly aspirants to declare their interests at their various zonal offices in their constituencies.

The letter added that those aspiring for state Assembly should also declare at the local Government party offices in the state.

Ahmed said only Gubernatorial aspirants are permitted to use Party Secretariat in Yola.

He urged politicians to explore rural areas to demonstrate and garner grassroots support for the party rather than the common grandeur show in the state capital.

Prior to the warning, almost all declarations by aspirants were done at the state party Secretariat, Yola.

