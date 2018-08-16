Home News 2019: Stop declaring at party secretariat, Adamawa APC tells aspirants
2019: Stop declaring at party secretariat, Adamawa APC tells aspirants
News
Nigeria
Politics
0

2019: Stop declaring at party secretariat, Adamawa APC tells aspirants

0
0
now viewing

2019: Stop declaring at party secretariat, Adamawa APC tells aspirants

now playing

Senator Nyako, others defect to ADC in Adamawa

now playing

APC: Marwa, Nyako supporters fault new membership registration

Image result for Adamawa APC secretariatAdamawa State chapter of the All Progressives Congress has read riot act to members ahead party primaries, banning some aspirants from declaring intentions at the state party secretariat.

In a statement by its organising secretary, Hon Ahmed Lawal, for the State Working Committee, APC directed National Assembly aspirants to declare their interests at their various zonal offices in their constituencies.

The letter added that those aspiring for state Assembly should also declare at the local Government party offices in the state.

Ahmed said only Gubernatorial aspirants are permitted to use Party Secretariat in Yola.

He urged politicians to explore rural areas to demonstrate and garner grassroots support for the party rather than the common grandeur show in the state capital.

Prior to the warning, almost all  declarations by aspirants were done at the state party Secretariat, Yola.

Related Posts

Senator Nyako, others defect to ADC in Adamawa

TVCN 0

APC: Marwa, Nyako supporters fault new membership registration

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies