300,000 PVCs yet to be completed in Kwara – REC

The new Resident Electoral Commission in Kwara state, Garba Madami said about 300,000 permanent voter cards are yet to be collected by voters in the state.

He disclosed this during an interactive session with newsmen in Ilorin.

The new REC said so far Kwara state has a voting pollution of more than one million two hundred thousand but about 300,000 of this number are yet to collect their PVC.

Madami observed that Kwara state is only second to Ondo state among states that rank low in PVC collection, describing it as a great challenge.

The new REC promised to embark on aggressive advocacy to overcome the challenge.

Share this: Tweet



