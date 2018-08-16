Home News 300,000 PVCs yet to be completed in Kwara – REC
300,000 PVCs yet to be completed in Kwara – REC
News
Nigeria
Politics
0

300,000 PVCs yet to be completed in Kwara – REC

0
0
now viewing

300,000 PVCs yet to be completed in Kwara – REC

now playing

INEC to distribute more than 100,000 PVCs in Katsina

TVC-PVCs-INEC
now playing

Ondo INEC boss laments poor collection of PVCs

PVC-tvcnews
now playing

INEC begins PVCs distribution in Lagos April 29

Image result for 300,000 PVCs yet to be completed in Kwara - RECThe new Resident Electoral Commission in Kwara state, Garba Madami said about 300,000 permanent voter cards are yet to be collected by voters in the state.

He disclosed this during an interactive session with newsmen in Ilorin.

The new REC said so far Kwara state has a voting pollution of more than one million two hundred thousand but about 300,000 of this number are yet to collect their PVC.

Madami observed that Kwara state is only second to Ondo state among states that rank low in PVC collection, describing it as a great challenge.

The new REC promised to embark on aggressive advocacy to overcome the challenge.

 

Related Posts

INEC to distribute more than 100,000 PVCs in Katsina

TVCN 0
TVC-PVCs-INEC

Ondo INEC boss laments poor collection of PVCs

TVCN 0
PVC-tvcnews

INEC begins PVCs distribution in Lagos April 29

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies