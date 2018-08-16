73-year-old Keïta re-elected as Malian president

73-year-old Ibrahim Boubacar Keita has been reelected the president of the republic of Mali after winning the election with 67 percent of the vote in a run-off against opposition rival Soumaila Cisse.

The victory hands Keita a second term in the mostly desert West African country where militant violence and claims of fraud by the opposition marred the poll.

His opponent Soumaila Cisse of the URD party who got 32.83 percent of the votes has alleged electoral fraud and said he will reject the results.

The results have to be validated by the constitutional court.

Share this: Tweet



