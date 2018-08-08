A am not under pressure to replace my deputy – Bindow

Adamawa State Governor, Jibrila Bindow, has warned politicians in the state to desist from using ethnicity and religion as political currencies in the runup to the 2019 elections.

Reacting to the alleged media report that he is considering dropping his deputy, Martins Babale for another candidate, speaking through his commissioner for information, the governor accused desperate politicians of sponsoring hate campaigns in view of setting the state in conflict ahead of the polls.

He threatened possible legal means against those he referred to as fake journalists banding sentiment and religion to set the state ablaze.

