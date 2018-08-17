Activists, Journalists call for release of Premium Times reporter

Activists and journalists held a protest at the police headquarters, Abuja, to demand the release of Premium Times reporter, Samuel Ogundipe.

Ogundipe was arrested on Tuesday and later charged with theft and unlawful possession of restricted and classified documents.

The protesters were led by the publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore.

Ogundipe, in a brief narration, said the police accused him of stealing secret documents.

Recall that the police had demanded that Ogundipe disclose how he obtained a letter the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Ibrahim Idris wrote to the Acting President Yemi Osinbajo on the sacked Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Lawal Daura.

However, the journalist declined in line with the ethics of the profession.

The journalist, in a brief statement, said he was secretly arraigned before a magistrate court in Kubwa, Abuja, on Wednesday, without being granted access to his lawyers.

