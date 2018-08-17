Home News Activists, Journalists call for release of Premium Times reporter
Activists, Journalists call for release of Premium Times reporter
News
Nigeria
0

Activists, Journalists call for release of Premium Times reporter

0
0
now viewing

Activists, Journalists call for release of Premium Times reporter

now playing

Court grants Premium Times reporter, Samuel Ogundipe bail

Image result for Activists, Journalists call for release of Premium Times reporterActivists and journalists held a protest at the police headquarters, Abuja, to demand the release of Premium Times reporter, Samuel Ogundipe.

Ogundipe was arrested on Tuesday and later charged with theft and unlawful possession of restricted and classified documents.

The protesters were led by the publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore.

Ogundipe, in a brief narration, said the police accused him of stealing secret documents.

Recall that the police had demanded that Ogundipe disclose how he obtained a letter the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Ibrahim Idris wrote to the Acting President Yemi Osinbajo on the sacked Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Lawal Daura.

However, the journalist declined in line with the ethics of the profession.

The journalist, in a brief statement, said he was secretly arraigned before a magistrate court in Kubwa, Abuja, on Wednesday, without being granted access to his lawyers.

Related Posts

Court grants Premium Times reporter, Samuel Ogundipe bail

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies