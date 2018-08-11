Adamawa’s ex-acting governor, James Barka dumps APC for PDP

The former Acting Governor of Adamawa State and member of the Presidential Committee on North East Initiative, Ambassador James Barka has disclosed intention to dump All Progressives Congress (APC) for Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Speaking to delegation of PDP led by the state chairman, Barka said he could no longer work with Governor Jibrilla Bindow in APC.

Barka, a two-term Speaker of the state Assembly said he would officially defect to PDP with his supporters across the 21 local governments of the state.

The former speaker however acknowledged that Buhari as APC leader has achieved a lot but regretted that such feat could not be replicated in Adamawa.

