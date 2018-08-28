Home Football Afcon Qualifiers: Nigeria to play Seychelles on Sept 8
Image result for Afcon Qualifiers: Nigeria to play Seychelles on Sept 8There’s been a slight adjustment to the date of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier between Nigeria and Seychelles.

The Seychelles Football Federation, SFF, has moved the date of the match by one day to the 8th of September instead of the early day of the 7th.

The Super Eagles take on the Pirates of Seychelles at the Stade Linite on the Mahe Island.

The Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, has directed all foreign based players of the Super Eagles to fly to Seychelles from their bases next week for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

The players are to arrive the Island country on the 7th of September where they will be joined by the officials and player from the domestic front.

The Super Eagles will take on the Pirates of Seychelles on the 8th in Matchday two of the qualifiers, needing to win having their first match at home in Uyo to South Africa.

The board of the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, led by Amaju Pinnick approved the arrangement following its meeting in Abuja on Monday.

