AGF laments poor compliance with constitution amendment

Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, said only few states have taken steps to commence implementation of the fourth constitution amendment that grants financial autonomy to state judiciaries.

The Minister says members of the bar and the state legislatures need to monitor and ensure compliance with the constitution amendment in the interest of the legal profession.

Malami says the federal government on its part will take steps to ensure implementation of the constitution amendment without affecting the tenets of true federalism.

