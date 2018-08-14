Home News AGF taken to court over impeachment of Senate President
AGF taken to court over impeachment of Senate President
AGF taken to court over impeachment of Senate President

Senators Rafiu Adebayo and Isa Misau have taken the Attorney General of the Federation to court to restrain him from aiding the forceful removal or impeachment of senate president Bukola Saraki.

Joined in the suit are the Inspector General of Police and the Director-General, State Security Services

In a motion on notice filed by Mahmoud Magaji SAN, the plaintiffs are seeking an interlocutory injunction restraining the defendants from unlawfully removing Bukola Saraki as Senate President pending the determination of the substantive suit.

The plaintiffs are also seeking an interlocutory injunction restraining the defendants from unlawfully interfering with the lawful legislative duties of the Senate President

