Ahmed Musa gets historic welcome at Saudi Arabia club, Al Nassr
Football
International
Sports
Image result for Ahmed Musa get historic welcome at Saudi Arabia club, Al NassrSuper Eagles forward, Ahmed Musa, got a heroic welcome upon his arrival at the King Khaled International Airport, Riyadh on Friday to begin his career with Saudi Premier League club, Al Nassr.A large number of fans trooped  out enmasse to welcome their new signing to the country.

Musa was first received by the club’s officials before he was mobbed by the large crowd who were excited to see their new signing for the first time.

He joined Al Nassr from former English Premier League champions, Leicester City last week.

He will look to help Al Nassr do better in the Saudi Premier Premier League next season following their third place finish last season.

