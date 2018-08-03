Home Football Ahmed Musa joins Al-Nassir in Saudi Arabia
Image result for Ahmed Musa joins Al-Nassir in Saudi ArabiaSuper Eagles winger, Ahmed Musa, has left Leicester City’s camp in Austria, to seal a big money move to Saudi Arabia side, Al Nass the Premier League side has accepted a fee of £14.8m with several add-ons, which will see the deal rise to as high as £25m.

The 25-year-old was Leicester’s record signing when he joined them for about £16m from CSKA Moscow in 2016.But after just two goals in 21 games he was loaned back to the Russian side last season.

Musa is believed to have demanded for the number 7 jersey at the club and the deal will reportedly make him the highest-paid Nigerian footballer when it is wrapped up.

 

