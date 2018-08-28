Home News Air Force neutralises bandits at Bayan Ruwa, Rugu forest
Air Force neutralises bandits at Bayan Ruwa, Rugu forest
Air Force neutralises bandits at Bayan Ruwa, Rugu forest

Air Force neutralises bandits at Bayan Ruwa, Rugu forest

NAF chief rewards gallant Officers and Airmen

Zamfara speaker says three districts under siege in Zuri LG

Killings: FG to provide telecom gadgets to affected villages

Education, Agriculture will solve herdsmen crisis - N/West governors

Yari vows to deal with Cattle Rustlers, Armed bandits

Image result for Air Force neutralises bandits at Bayan Ruwa, Rugu forestThe Nigerian Air Force said it has successfully neutralised several armed bandits at Bayan Ruwa and Rugu Forest in Zamfara state.

NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, disclosed that the bandits were neutralised by the Air Task Force of ” Operation Diran Mikiya” in the Eastern part of the state.

He said troops called for close air support and the Air Task Force dispatched a ground attack aircraft as well as an attack helicopter to the location.

The director also revealed that on August 26, an attack helicopter around same location sighted makeshift structures within a forested area suspected to be a new hideout being developed by the bandits.

The helicopter, subsequently, engaged the location, and some of the bandits, who were seen attempting to flee the location, were mopped up by subsequent follow-on attacks.

 

