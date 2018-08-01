Aisha Buhari advocates for increased women participation in politics

The wife of the President Mrs Aisha Buhari, has called on the management of Voice of America (VOA) to collaborate with her Future Assured Programme to assist children born with congenital problems in Nigeria.

Mrs Buhari was speaking when the management of Voice of America (VOA) led by their Director, Amanda Bennet, paid her a courtesy visit at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The wife of the President said, the partnership will go along way in assist the less privilege families who suffered in their bid to safe the lives of their children.

She said that the VOA played a key role in educating the world on the dangers of drug abuse, stigmatisation against people living with HIV and Aids as well as women and child abuse.

Informing the visiting team that her NGO, the Aisha Buhari Foundation has been running health and educational programme, under the initiative Future Assured she said she has provided medical assistance to less privileged families in Nigeria.

Mrs Buhari said that, VOA Hausa service plays a big part in Nigeria’s history especially informing families and communities in Northern Nigeria.

Admitting that she is an ardent listener of VOA Hausa service, Mrs Buhari said VOA helps people to be conscious of the success and challenges of their government.

She also informed the visiting team of the successes recorded by the Buhari administration in the area of infrastructure especially on road construction and railway projects.

The wife of the President however, advocated for increased women participation in politics.

In her, remark, the Director of VOA, Amanda Bennet, said that the Voice of America has a wide coverage and many listeners in Nigeria.

Bennet said that the VOA also shared many things in common with the Future Assured initiative especially in the areas of creating awareness on women and child health as well as women participation in politics.

The VOA Director, said the organisation will launch radio programmes aimed at publicising socio economic programmes for women as well as gender violence against women..

