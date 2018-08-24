Aisha Buhari commissions women center, visits patients

Wife of the President, Mrs. Aisha Muhammadu Buhari has commissioned the new office building of Daura Grassroots Women Initiative, a women’s association aimed at empowering women towards self-reliance. She used the event to donate a groundnut extruder machine for the use of women.

In her remarks at the event, which held on Wednesday, 22nd August, 2018, in Daura, Katsina State, Mrs. Buhari said the machine was her own contribution to the success of the center to enable the women process groundnut related products, promising to also assist in marketing of the end-products through the Future Assured Programme.

She also presented 200 members of the Association with funds to start-up and grow their petty businesses, so that, as she said “they can learn the rigors of business and prepare to apply for facilities from national and other lending institutions.”

Chairperson of the Initiative, Hajiya Ambaru Sani Wali in her address said the office complex was secured in order to provide a rallying point for women. She cited the need for women to receive empowerment and said the association will come up with many initiatives to change the economic status of women. “More women need to be empowered so that the condition of their families, especially their children will improve”. She held.

She thanked the wife of the President for making notable contributions to the cause of women.

Goodwill messages were delivered by elder statesmen Alhaji Abba Ali and Sani Ahmed Daura, both of whom commended Mrs. Buhari’s humanitarian efforts through the Future Assured Programme, which, as they said, were noticed world-wide and have resulted in a Doctorate Degree from as far away as South Korea. They called on privileged Nigerians to emulate her efforts in order to improve the situation of the poor among them.

Earlier, Mrs. Aisha Muhammadu Buhari had paid a visit to the Aisha Buhari Foundation Maternity Complex in Daura to celebrate Eid el Adha with patients. She interacted with them and presented them with gifts, expressing happiness that the complex is being put to good use.

