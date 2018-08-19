Aisha Buhari returns from South Korea

The wife of the President, Aisha Buhari has returned to Nigeria after a trip to South Korea.In the course of her trip, she was conferred with a world leadership award for her immense contributions towards improving the lives of Nigerian women and children and a honorary doctorate degree from two separate universities in South Korea earlier this week.

While receiving the wife of the president at the Nnamdi Azikiwe international airport, the Senior special assistant on Administration to Mrs. Buhari, told TVC news that the award would serve to encourage her to continue with her efforts at assisting the less privileged.

