Home News Aisha Buhari returns from South Korea
Aisha Buhari returns from South Korea
News
Nigeria
0

Aisha Buhari returns from South Korea

0
0
now viewing

Aisha Buhari returns from South Korea

now playing

South Korean varsity honours Aisha Buhari with PhD

now playing

Aisha Buhari urges states to implement maternal, newborn , child health week

now playing

Vanguard Awards: Aisha Buhari, five govs recognised for excellence

Aisha Buhari -TVC
now playing

Kidney diseases : Aisha Buhari calls for database on screened patients

now playing

Aisha Buhari advocates reduction in Maternal Mortality

Image result for Aisha Buhari returns from South KoreaThe wife of the President, Aisha Buhari has returned to Nigeria after a trip to South Korea.In the course of her trip, she was conferred with a world leadership award for her immense contributions towards improving the lives of Nigerian women and children and a honorary doctorate degree from two separate universities in South Korea earlier this week.

While receiving the wife of the president at the Nnamdi Azikiwe international airport, the Senior special assistant on Administration to Mrs. Buhari, told TVC news that the award would serve to encourage her to continue with her efforts at assisting the less privileged.

Related Posts

South Korean varsity honours Aisha Buhari with PhD

TVCN 0

Aisha Buhari urges states to implement maternal, newborn , child health week

TVCN 1

Vanguard Awards: Aisha Buhari, five govs recognised for excellence

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies