Ondo state Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu has urged youths in the state to engage in more useful ventures instead of embracing cultism and other social vices.

The governor made this known at a special programme put in place to mark the 2017 International Youth Day celebration.

On his part, the state commissioner for youths and Sports, Saka Yusuf Ogunleye, said his ministry has embarked on the the sensitisation of youths in all the eighteen local councils in the state.

