Al-Makura, APC stakeholders declare support for Buhari
Al-Makura, APC stakeholders declare support for Buhari

Al-Makura, APC stakeholders declare support for Buhari

Buhari to address U.N. General Assembly Sept. 25

President Buhari to proceed on 10-day holiday

Buhari elected ECOWAS Chairman

I am not worried about defections in APC - Buhari

Nigeria seeks sister nations' support in tackling insecurity

Nasarawa State Governor, Umar Tanko Al-Makura and other members of the All Progressives Congress, have declared their support for president Buhari's 2nd term bid.

The governor said the APC in the state is united and there is no defection in the state.

He said the state has always been with the President since 2011 in the defunct Congress for Progressives Change, and would not shift its ground at this critical time.

Speaking during a stakeholders meeting held at the Government House Lafia, Governor Al-makura said the APC in the state is united hence, no defection occurred in the state.

He stated that, the state has always been with the President since 2011 in the defunct Congress for Progressives Change (CPC) and would not shift its ground at this critical time.

The governor also thanked stakeholders for sustaining the unity in the party and assured of a level playing ground for all aspirants in the state.

