Al-Makura inaugurates multi-million naira project in Wamba

Nasarawa state governor, Tanko Al-makura has inaugurated a four hundred and fifty Cubic Meter portable water project for the people of Wamba Local Government Area of the State.

The governor said the gesture was borne out of his administration’s policy of giving every part of the state a sense of belonging.

TVC News Correspondent, Godwin Agwam reports that after suffering from a lack of potable water for several years, the people of Wamba Local Government Area of Nasarawa State now have cause to smile following the inauguration of a Four Hundred And Fifty Cubic Meter water project for the community.

Wamba Local Government Area is one of the old Local Government Areas of the old Plateau State, present situated in Nasarawa State.

The community, hitherto, was confronted with lack of portable drinking water due to the typographical nature of the environment. But the inauguration of the modular water works by Governor Tanko Al-makura has brought succor them.

The construction firm in charge of the project disclosed that the water scheme is economical as a solar plant has been installed to generate the water.

The project is capable of providing an equivalent of 118,000 gallons from 15 boreholes with 8.7 reticulation networks to provide water supply.

