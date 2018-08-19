Home News Alhassan, Gov Ishaku trade words over attack on convoy
Alhassan, Gov Ishaku trade words over attack on convoy
News
Nigeria
Politics
0

Alhassan, Gov Ishaku trade words over attack on convoy

0
0
now viewing

Alhassan, Gov Ishaku trade words over attack on convoy

now playing

Ishaku to compensate victims of Mambila Plateau violent clashes

now playing

Osun 2018: Ishaku to submit PDP delegates' list Monday

now playing

Vanguard Awards: Aisha Buhari, five govs recognised for excellence

Taraba-CAN-Chairman-TVCNews
now playing

Governor Ishaku, T.Y. Danjuma mourn late Taraba CAN chairman

now playing

Governor Ishaku signs 2018 Taraba budget into law

Image result for Aisha Alhassan and Gov IshakuTaraba state governor, Darius Ishaku has distanced self from attack on the convoy of Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Senator Aisha Alhassan during last Saturday’s by election in Takum.

He  said neither the state nor PDP sponsored thugs to attack the minister.

Ishaku who spoke  through his Senior Special Assistance  (Media and Publicity), Bala Dan Abu said, “the allegation that the minister was attacked and sponsored by the governor and the PDP is very malicious.”

Earlier, the minister in an interview with TVC News alleged Governor Ishaku of sponsoring miscreants to attack her convoy with stones.

She explained that she was in company of the state APC chairman, Abdulmumin Vakki and other officials of the party to monitor electoral process at Rogo ward in Takum local government when hoodlums descended on them.

 

Related Posts

Ishaku to compensate victims of Mambila Plateau violent clashes

TVCN 0

Osun 2018: Ishaku to submit PDP delegates’ list Monday

TVCN 0

Vanguard Awards: Aisha Buhari, five govs recognised for excellence

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies