Alhassan, Gov Ishaku trade words over attack on convoy

Taraba state governor, Darius Ishaku has distanced self from attack on the convoy of Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Senator Aisha Alhassan during last Saturday’s by election in Takum.

He said neither the state nor PDP sponsored thugs to attack the minister.

Ishaku who spoke through his Senior Special Assistance (Media and Publicity), Bala Dan Abu said, “the allegation that the minister was attacked and sponsored by the governor and the PDP is very malicious.”

Earlier, the minister in an interview with TVC News alleged Governor Ishaku of sponsoring miscreants to attack her convoy with stones.

She explained that she was in company of the state APC chairman, Abdulmumin Vakki and other officials of the party to monitor electoral process at Rogo ward in Takum local government when hoodlums descended on them.

Share this: Tweet



