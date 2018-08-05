Home International Almost 400 migrants rescued off Spanish coast this weekend
Almost 400 migrants rescued off Spanish coast this weekend
International
World News
0

Almost 400 migrants rescued off Spanish coast this weekend

0
0
now viewing

Almost 400 migrants rescued off Spanish coast this weekend

now playing

Gombe state governor, Ibrahim Dankwambo declares for president

now playing

APC, hurriedly packaged to achieve electoral victory in 2015- Kwara state Governor

now playing

APC NWC lifts Senator Sani's suspension

now playing

F.G to review national security architecture

now playing

Four killed in fresh Taraba clash

Almost 400 migrants were rescued in the Mediterranean this weekend as they attempted to make the crossing from Morocco to Spain, Spanish rescue services said.

While the overall numbers of migrants reaching Europe by sea is down from the peak in 2015, Spain has witnessed a steady increase in sea arrivals that began more than a year ago and has surged in recent months.

Through Saturday, 395 people were rescued from nine boats in the Strait of Gibraltar and the Alboran Sea, the two principal sea crossings to Spain, the Spanish coastguard said on Twitter. Two more people were rescued from a small boat on Sunday, it said.

Spain, which for the first time in years has overtaken Italy as the preferred destination for refugees, has registered almost 21,000 migrants so far this year, almost more than in the whole of last year, according to figures compiled by the International Organisation for Migration.

The mortality rate for the crossing from Morocco is around one in 70, IOM said, lower than that between Libya and Italy, which is one in 19.

Related Posts

Gombe state governor, Ibrahim Dankwambo declares for president

TVCN 0

APC, hurriedly packaged to achieve electoral victory in 2015- Kwara state Governor

TVCN 0

APC NWC lifts Senator Sani’s suspension

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies