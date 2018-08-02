Home News Anambra Assembly confirms three nominees for State Judicial board
Image result for Anambra Assembly confirms three nominees for State Judicial boardAnambra state house of Assembly has confirmed the nomination of Professor Oguguo Ibeze and two others as members of the Anambra state Judicial Service Commission. The motion for the confirmation of the nominees, sent by the governor Willie Obiano , was read on the floor of the house by the speaker, Rita Mmaduagwu.

After their confirmation, the speaker charged the newly confirmed SJC board members to bring to bear their wealth of experience to enhance the state judicial service commission as expected of them by the state government.

Addressing journalists after their confirmation, the new appointees promised to discharge their duties to the admiration of the people of Anambra state, stating that the SJC will provide service oriented leadership and gave assurance of a better working environment for the state judicial staff.

Similarly, the state House of Assembly also confirmed the nomination of another five Civil service commission nominees, forwarded to them by the state governor, Willie Obiano.

