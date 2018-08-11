Anambra youth protest as Police allegedly kill businessman

A group of youths held a peaceful protest over an alleged Killing of one Nonso Onyeme and an attempted murder of his friend by a Police officer in Anambra State police command.

Presenting their complaint to the representative of Anambra state police commissioner, DCP Chris Owolabi, the Leader of the Group, expressed dismay over the alleged murder of the businessman

He claimed that twenty-four hours after the incident took place, the Police authority was yet to arrest the officer involved in the incident.

