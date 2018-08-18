Home News Another tanker explosion averted on Otedola bridge
Another tanker explosion averted on Otedola bridge
Another tragedy has been averted on the Otedola bridge end of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway on Friday night and early Saturday morning.For the timely intervention of emergency response officials, another explosion would have occurred .

A fuel tanker fully loaded with diesel was said to have negotiated a faulty articulated truck, thereby loosing control and veered off the road completely.

Emergency officials attended to the mishap in the control of traffic, evacuation of the truck, to prevent any sort of escalation.

The accident is coming barely weeks after the one which claimed several lives and burnt more than 50 vehicles.

 

