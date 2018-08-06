Apapa gridlock: Ambode flags off expansion of Orile tanker terminal

Lagos state governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, on Sunday flagged off the expansion of the Orile Tanker Terminal, as part of solutions to the Apapa gridlock. It will now accommodate trucks.

Ambode assured that work would be accelerated on the 1000-capacity terminal at Orile-Iganmu area of the state.

Ambode, while on an inspection tour of the Apapa-Iganmu axis said the expansion of the terminal was one of the resolutions reached at the recent meeting with stakeholders, especially in the maritime sector.

He said that lasting solutions were suggested to take off the roads, the containerised trucks , majorly responsible for the gridlock in the Apapa area.

While appealing to residents for their understanding, the governor assured that within the next six to eight weeks, the terminals would be up and running to get the trucks off the roads and bridges within the axis.

He said aside the expansion of the terminal, the commitment by the Federal Government to commence the reconstruction of the Apapa-Oshodi Expressway was on course with the approval of N72.9billion by the Federal Executive Council for the project.

Chairman of Association of Maritime Truck Owners (AMATO), Chief Remi Ogungbemi, said the commissioning of the truck terminal by the governor was a new dawn toward addressing the Apapa gridlock.

Ambode also assured them that their blocked canals would also be cleared.

