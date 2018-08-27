Home Business Apapa Port records N57bn export in seven months
Image result for Apapa port exports goods worth of N57b in seven monthsThe Apapa area command of the Nigeria Customs Service has announced that more than 3,000 metric tons of agricultural products, mineral resources and other exportable products with Free on Board value at N57 billion were exported out of Nigeria through the port between January and July this year.

The command said a total of N210 billion was generated as revenue within the period under review.

Outgoing Controller of the command, Comptroller Jubrin Musa, disclosed this in Lagos, while handing over the mantle of leadership to the newly appointed Controller, Comptroller Abubakar Bashir.

Musa said the revenue collected represented a 6.9 per cent increase.

