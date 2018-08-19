Home News APC accuses PDP of disrupting Rivers by-election
APC accuses PDP of disrupting Rivers by-election
Image result for APC accuses PDP of sponsoring violence during Rivers by-electionThe All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused the Peoples Democratic Party of sponsoring the  violence which marred the conduct of the by-election into the Port Harcourt Constituency 1 of Rivers State Assembly.

The party however commended the electorate for bravely defending their votes despite the violence and snatching of electoral materials.

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC has on Saturday, announced the suspension of the election following what it described as widespread violence and malpractices.

The party in a statement issued in Abuja on Sunday by its acting National Publicity Secretary, recalls how the PDP speaking through its National Spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan last Tuesday vowed to deploy all ‘means, schemes, shenanigans in all ramification and magnitude’ to rig all coming election.

While  condemning what it called PDP-sponsored violence and failed attempt to rig the by-election, the party calls on the Rivers State electorate and indeed all Nigerians to continue to stand their ground and resist any attempt to rig elections in this country.

 

