APC adopts direct primary for presidential ticket
APC adopts direct primary for presidential ticket

APC adopts direct primary for presidential ticket

The All Progressives Congress will be departing from the norm in choosing its presidential candidate for next year’s general election.

It will be using direct primary and not relying on selected delegates as it did four years ago.

The National Executive Committee meeting in Abuja also decided that states will be allowed to choose which of the methods best suits their peculiarities.

President Muhammadu Buhari asked the leadership of the party to conduct free, fair and credible primary elections

