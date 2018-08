The All Progressives Congress says it has uncovered a plot by the opposition, Peoples Democratic Party, to attack its senators.

This the ruling party says is part of a desperate bid to ensure that Bukola Saraki clings to the position of Senate President.

Acting Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabeena,

called for Saraki’s immediate resignation, as failure to do so will lead to an impeachment.

Nabeena also described the decision of Saraki not to reconvene the National Assembly as high treason.

