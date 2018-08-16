APC announces Osun governorship campaign committees

The Osun state chapter of the All Progressive Congress has announced the formation of its campaign committee structure to execute the party’s governorship election campaign throughout the state.

The party, in statement personally signed by its chairman on Thursday, there are four levels of the organisation, the apex of which is the Central Campaign Co-ordinating Centre – (CCCC), under the direct supervision of the party chairman, Prince Gboyega Famodun.

Each Senatorial District has a Campaign Committee that will be headed by a Director General and follows this order:

-the Central Senatorial District Campaign Committee is headed by Mr Sola Oladepo.

-the East Senatorial District Campaign Committee has Hon. Israel Ajibola Famurewa as the DG, while.

-Dr Najeem Salaam is the Director General of the West Senatorial District Campaign Committee.

The statement further stressed that each of the Senatorial District Campaign Committees will have sub divisions of Federal Constituency Campaign Committees that will comprise Organisation, Contact and Mobilization, Media and Publicity, Security, Legal Affairs, Women and Youths Affairs.

“The entire campaign will be directed and supervised by Prince Famodun himself from The Central Campaign Co-ordinating Centre (HQ), which include the Flag Bearer of the party, Alhaji Gboyega Isiaka Oyetola and his deputy, Mr Gboyega Benedict Alabi, the Directors General of all three Senatorial Districts, the state Secretary of the party, Alhaji Rasaq Salinshile and Dr. Ajibola Basiru, the state’s Attorney General,” the statement read.

Membership of the sub committees will be announced later.

