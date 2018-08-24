APC begins campaign, as Oyetola recieves endorsement

The people of Osun state have been advised to embrace peace before, during and after the September 22nd governorship election.

The traditional ruler of Iragbiji in Osun state gave this charge as he prayed for the victory of APC governorship candidate, Gboyega Oyetola

Gbagede Oba is a yearly event which brings all sons and daughters of Iragbiji together.

This year’s edition came in a different shape as the traditional ruler of Iragbiji Oba Abdurasheed received one of his sons and APC governorship candidate Gboyega Oyetola.

Oyetola’s aspiration received royal blessings and endorsement just as Oba Abdurasheed called for a peaceful electoral process

With the September 22nd poll inching closer, the APC leadership in the state has begun its community to community campaign to seek support and votes, beginning from Osogbo the state capital.

